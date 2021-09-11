fbpx

NYSC: Only DG Can Permit Foreign Travel To Corp Members

September 11, 20210118
The National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) has clarified to corps members that only the scheme’s Director-General can grant permission for foreign travel.

This was stated by the DG, NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Friday, on his visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp MD Yusuf Complex, Mani Road, Katsina State.

Ibrahim said, “It is only the NYSC State Coordinator that can permit Corps Members to travel while for any Corps Member who wishes to travel outside Nigeria, it is only the DG that can give permission for such journey.

“Any Corps Member who is traveling and finds that the time is getting to 6 pm should stop going and report to the nearest police, DSS or Military station for shelter.”

On the health safety of corps members, Ibrahim urged corps members to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of various health issues including COVID-19.

He said, “Report to the nearest health centre when you observe any symptom or signs of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, excessive headache, dry cough, and weight loss.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

