“NYSC Members Should Undergo Military Training” – Darius Ishaku

July 7, 2021086
Darius Ishaku, the Governor of Taraba State said members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be allowed to undergo military training, as a part of the nation’s efforts to fight insecurity,

Ishaku who was a guest on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, also said the scheme should be extended to two years with the first involving core military training.

He believes that an extension of the duration from a year to 2 would better equip graduates with self-defence techniques especially at a time like this when national insecurity is now rife.

“The NYSC I will say should be two years. One year for compulsory military training and the other year for the social works that they are doing now so that anybody who graduates as an NYSC person can know how to handle the gun and defend himself,” he said.

“Just as it is done in Israel, Lebanon, etc, you must engage your citizens to be proactive. When you cannot provide security, you must allow the people to protect themselves.”

The Taraba State Governor also reacted to the insurgency and banditry that have ravaged the northeast and northwest regions of the country, noting he has repeatedly asked security agencies who the sponsors of the criminal elements are.

When asked if the issue has political undertones, the Governor replied in the affirmative.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

