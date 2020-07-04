NYSC Issues Replacement Certificate to Obaseki

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a new certificate to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State following an official request by him.

The governor partook in the scheme in 1980 but it turned out there was an error on the certificate issued to him with an alphabet missing in his surname which read Obasek instead of Obaseki.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) panel which screened aspirants for the Edo 2020 primary had cited this error as one of the reasons for disqualifying the governor from the race – a decision which made him defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested and won the primary.

The coast had earlier been cleared for governor Obaseki’s win after other aspirants running against him stepped down.

One of those who stepped aside for the governor was Kenneth Imasuagbon, who said he was inspired by Obaseki’s performance as the leader of Edo State.

According to him, he has been a “victim of godfatherism” and will help the Edo leader fight anyone who wants to “enslave” the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Governor of Rivers State, H. E. Nyesom Wike, as the Chairman for Obaseki’s election campaign council.

The party disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

It also noted that the Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the council.

The election is expected to hold on September 19.

Source: Channels TV