Kemi Adeosun, a former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has reacted to the court’s verdict on the case involving her participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Adeosun in a statement issued on Wednesday said the ruling exonerates her after what she described as a very traumatic experience.

She expressed the situation as a victory not only for her but for many Nigerians in the diaspora under similar conditions who desire to serve their country.

“My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun vs the Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a minister,” Adeosun said.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution.

“This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

“I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years.

“I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation”.