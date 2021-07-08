fbpx
NYSC Certificate: Kemi Adeosun Reacts To Court’s Ruling

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

NYSC Certificate: Kemi Adeosun Reacts To Court’s Ruling

July 8, 2021097
NYSC Certificate: Kemi Adeosun Reacts To Court's Ruling

Kemi Adeosun, a former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has reacted to the court’s verdict on the case involving her participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Adeosun in a statement issued on Wednesday said the ruling exonerates her after what she described as a very traumatic experience.

She expressed the situation as a victory not only for her but for many Nigerians in the diaspora under similar conditions who desire to serve their country.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Court Clears Kemi Adeosun Of NYSC Certificate Forgery

“My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun vs the Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a minister,” Adeosun said.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution.

“This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

“I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years.

“I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation”.

Related tags :

About Author

NYSC Certificate: Kemi Adeosun Reacts To Court’s Ruling
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 20, 20155140

“10 Million Children out of School in Nigeria” – Survey Reveals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS) has revealed that over 10.5 million children are currently out of school in Nigeria, and 60 per cent of them are
Read More
September 18, 20130202

IATA: African Airlines Record 7.5% Rise In Passenger Traffic In Q2

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA),Tony Tyler has said that African airlines grew passenger traffic by 7.5 per cent
Read More
Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 6, 20160144

Stock Market Rises to N8.856trillion on Positive Trading

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Equities trading at the Nigerian Stock Market, on Monday, December 5, kicked off the new week, in the Green Zone as market value took a leap. Following the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.