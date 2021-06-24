fbpx
NYSC Blocks Relocation Attempts By 1,000 Corps Members

June 24, 2021051
The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, says attempts by about 1,000 corps members nationwide to relocate to another state of their choice have been blocked.

Ibrahim, while speaking to journalists in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2020 inspectors’ development programme on Wednesday said most corps members tried to manipulate the members staff of the scheme in order to get their relocation done.

He pointed out that this was against the ethics of the scheme.

According to him, relocation or corps members was free and allowed even though it must be on health, marital or insecurity grounds.

Ibrahim said over 1,000 corps members fraudulent relocation application were canceled and withdrawn once they were discovered.

He added that the workshop was to build the capacity of the inspectors and field officers to be effective in their duties.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

