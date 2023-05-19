NYSC @ 50: Buhari Offers Automatic Employment And Scholarships To 65 Ex-Corpers

65 former National Youth Service Corps members received automatic employment in the Federal Civil Service on Thursday in Abuja, thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari also gave them scholarships to continue their studies up to the doctoral degree level at any university of their choice inside the nation, in addition to employment.

Additionally, he announced cash prizes of N250,000 for each of the top award winners and N200,000 for other award recipients, including an ex-corps member who is physically challenged under the NYSC Hope Alive Program.

In order to implement the employment and award scholarships, Buhari issued a directive to the head of the federal civil service, the federal civil service commission, and the minister of education.

The news was released on Thursday in a statement headed “President Buhari grants 65 ex-corps members automatic employment, lists achievements of NYSC at 50,” which was written by the President’s Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The President stated that 52 of the 65 recipients of the NYSC 50th Anniversary Honours Awards received the Presidential Honours Awards, while the remaining 13 were physically challenged ex-corps members recognized by the NYSC Hope Alive program. The event was held at the State House Conference Center.

Along with honoring the batches being recognized, he also paid tribute to the corps members who sacrificed their lives while serving the country in a variety of ways.

Some of them may have been among the honorees today had it not been for their transition. May God offer them a peaceful rest for their spirits. They continue to be our heroines and heroes.

According to President Buhari, “the nation shall continue to remember their sacrifices towards building a strong, indivisible, and egalitarian entity.”

On the occasion of the NYSC program’s golden anniversary, Buhari praised the program’s creators and previous and current administrators.