The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) loan is still ongoing as the Nigerian youths loan application has been approved.

The loan is an initiative by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) as a built-in strategy to respond effectively to the youth employment challenge in Nigeria.

Since it began, some of those who applied disclosed that their loan have been approved.

However, many do not have access to the funds even after the their loan application was approved.

If you are one of those that are finding difficult to get your payment after your NYIF loan has been approved, below are the simple steps to follow to get your payment.

How To Get Your Payment After NYIF Laon Approval

It is quite challenging for some to get their payment after their loan has been approved by the NYIF. Do not be disturbed just follow the few steps that will be highlighted and you can easily get payment in no time.

The first steps after you have recieved message of your loan approval, you will have to Login to the loan portal. You will click on accept loan before entering loan The account used for your loan appication must be authenticated and click submit after meeting all requirement.

How To Apply For NYIF Loan

Visit the NYIF Loan application portal

The first of the six steps in getting the loan is by visiting the NYIF official website and click apply here.

Enter your Basic information

An online form will be made available for applicants to fill with basic questions to be answered.

Some of the questions are the applicants first name and last name. Also, the applicant wiil provide its Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Choose a Training Centre

After filling the form correctly, applicant will be asked to choose their prefarable destination in the six geopolitical zone of the country for training.

Enter How You Heard About NYIF

At this stage you will then be asked how you heard about the scheme. There are several options which you can select from. They include:

Facebook

CBN

NMFB Staff

Linkedin

SMS

Google Ads

Accept The NYIF Terms Of Service

In this step, you will have to confirm that you have provided true and correct information by checking a box. In doing this you will be accepting NYIF Terms of service.

Submit Your Application

After you have successfully filled the form and accepted the NYIF terms of service, simply click on submit.

You will then get a reply informing on the website that your application has been accepted.