NYIF Loan: FG Announces Date For Technical Training

The training for successful applicants for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) has been slated for March 23, 2021.
It was initially disclosed that the date for training would be March 22, 2021.
However, the date was rescheduled to 23 of March due to “technical challenges”, as explained by the organisers of the training programme.
All candidates were also informed that they would be notified of an updated training schedule via email.
