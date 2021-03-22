fbpx
NYIF Loan: FG Announces Date For Technical Training

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityNEWS

NYIF Loan: FG Announces Date For Technical Training

March 22, 2021085
NYIF Loan: FG Announces Date For Technical Training

The training for successful applicants for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) has been slated for March 23, 2021.

It was initially disclosed that the date for training would be March 22, 2021.

However, the date was rescheduled to 23 of March due to “technical challenges”, as explained by the organisers of the training programme.

READ ALSO: Currency In Circulation Slumps By N51.34 Billion

All candidates were also informed that they would be notified of an updated training schedule via email.

Related tags :

About Author

NYIF Loan: FG Announces Date For Technical Training
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWSTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
April 2, 2013071

Fear as Explosion Rocks Eatery in Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram On the last day of Easter festivities, residents, passersby and people celebrating the festivity on Monday evening scuttled for safety after an explosion ro
Read More
NJC COVERLEGALNEWS
March 17, 20180102

NJC Releases Names, Posting of 60 New Appointed Judges

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Judicial Council, NJC has released all the names and posting of the 60 judges whose appointments have been approved. Recall that the NJC on Thu
Read More
Infrastructure Must Be Provided, COVID-19 Is Not An Excuse - Wike NEWSSOCIETY
February 19, 20210145

Infrastructure Must Be Provided, COVID-19 Is Not An Excuse – Wike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has called on governments to ramp up work on infrastructure, stating that COVID-19 should not be used as an ̶
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.