NYIF Loan: FG Announces Date For Technical Training

March 22, 2021

The training for successful applicants for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) has been slated for March 23, 2021.

It was initially disclosed that the date for training would be March 22, 2021.

Entrepreneurship training for shortlisted applicants for the #NYIF will commence on Monday March 22, 2021. Applicants that qualify will be informed in batches. Please all applicants are encouraged to check their emails regularly. — Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) (@FMYSD_NYIF) March 21, 2021

However, the date was rescheduled to 23 of March due to “technical challenges”, as explained by the organisers of the training programme.

Training has been suspended due to technical challenges and will resume tomorrow March 23, 2021. An updated training schedule for all invited applicants will be forwarded to your email before the end of today. Please be Patient. — Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) (@FMYSD_NYIF) March 22, 2021

All candidates were also informed that they would be notified of an updated training schedule via email.