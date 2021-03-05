NYIF Loan Application Portal: How To Apply, Verify Your Email

March 5, 2021 63

The Federal Government of Nigeria in its bid to rescue the citizen out of poverty came up with different programmes. One of these many programmes is the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund NYIF loan.

The Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan was developed by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) as a built-in strategy to respond effectively to the youth employment challenge in Nigeria.

Recall that the COVID-19 pandemic rendered many in the country jobless with many youths struggling get back on their feet after losing their means of income.

However, the NYIF scheme according to FG will generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023.

How To Apply For NYIF Loan

Visit the NYIF Loan application portal

The first of the six steps in getting the loan is by visiting the NYIF official website and click apply here.

Enter your Basic information

An online form will be made available for applicants to fill with basic questions to be answered.

Some of the questions are the applicants first name and last name. Also, the applicant wiil provide its Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Choose a Training Centre

After filling the form correctly, applicant will be asked to choose their prefarable destination in the six geopolitical zone of the country for training.

Enter How You Heard About NYIF

At this stage you will then be asked how you heard about the scheme. There are several options which you can select from. They include:

Facebook

CBN

NMFB Staff

Linkedin

SMS

Google Ads

Accept The NYIF Terms Of Service

In this step, you will have to confirm that you have provided true and correct information by checking a box. In doing this you will be accepting NYIF Terms of service.

Submit Your Application

After you have successfully filled the form and accepted the NYIF terms of service, simply click on submit.

You will then get a reply informing on the website that your application has been accepted.

NYIF Loan application Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is NYIF Fake?

The NYIF scheme is genuine. A total of 75 billion naira has effectively been affirmed by the Federal Executive Council. This sum will be given by the CBN through Nirsal Microfinance Bank.

The SME Arena additionally uncovered that a few candidates have effectively had their advance endorsed. In spite of the fact that money dispensing has not yet begun completely.

Is NYIF still ongoing?

Yes, the scheme is still and will be available till 2023.

How To Verify Your Email

If you’ve got the pre-qualification text on your phone, you still need to get the verification email to complete your application for the NYIF youth fund.

Here are things you need to do to get the message:

First and foremost you have to click the link in the text you got from NMFB on your mobile phone.

Fill the form on the NYIF loan application portal; provide your BVN and choose a strong password.

Do it multiple times if you don’t get the message on your email. Especially night hours or early hours of the day.

Some people may say ‘But I have done this before and didn’t get it.’ It doesn’t matter, as long as you didn’t get the variation message on your email, you have to keep trying it. This is because without verifying your email you can’t continue with your NYIF registration.