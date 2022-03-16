NURTW: “We Will Not Accept Any Form Of Protest” – Lagos Police

March 16, 2022 180

The Lagos State Police Command has issued warnings to the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against any planned protest in the state.

Abiodun Alabi, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos issued this warning on Tuesday, making it known that the police will not accept any form of protest from the transport union.

The CP then assured Lagosians that the police has put in place additional security measures to avert any unlawful activity in the state.

Alabi then warned against the execution of an intending protest by members of the Lagos State chapter of NURTW following the crisis within the union.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) had suspended the union’s chairman in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, indefinitely.

MC Oluomo’s suspension by the national body of the union was announced in a letter dated March 9, 2022, and signed by NURTW General Secretary, Kabiru Yau.

He was accused of acts of insubordination and gross misconduct, as well as plotting to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on branches of the union in Lagos that refuse to obey his alleged directive not to take orders from NURTW national headquarters.

The Lagos State government then suspended the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages across the state.