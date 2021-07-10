NURTW Vice-Chairman, Samuel Kayode Killed At APC Rally In Lagos

July 10, 2021 108

The Vice-Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Samuel Kayode has been killed by unidentified gunmen, at Agboju, Lagos State.

Kayode who was popularly known as Ekpo Kinkin was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress. He was reported to have been attending a rally organized by the party at Oriade Local Development Area when the gunmen stormed the venue of the rally on Thursday and shot him dead.

Eyewitnesses stated that a gunshot was heard from the crowd outside while the meeting was ongoing, causing pandemonium as attendees fled for safety.

At the time those inside the hall rushed to the scene, the NURTW Vice-Chairman was covered in blood.

According to ThePUNCH, the Lagos State chapter the NURTW confirmed the incident noting that the victim was attempting to shield a fellow politician when he was hit.

“He was protecting a fellow politician, Wale Yusuf, from harassment when the gunmen shot him dead,” said Jimoh Buhari, the spokesman for the NURTW Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, is yet to react to the ugly incident.