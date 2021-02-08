NURTW: Ogun State Govt Bans activities Of NURTW Workers

February 8, 2021 28

The government of Ogun State has issued a warning to members of the National Road Union Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state to stay away from all parks and garages.

It stated that any member of the union caught in any of the parks or garages would be prosecuted.

The statement was issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy Waheed Odusile on Sunday.

The statement read, “The government has banned the activities of the union in all motor parks and garages in the State,” the statement said.

“Security agencies have been given a firm directive to arrest and prosecute any operative of the NURTW or indeed anyone, group or association that has not been approved by the government to act on its behalf that attempts to defy the decision of the government or test its resolve to maintain peace and security in all parts of the state, including the motor parks.

“Unlike what obtained in the past, this administration has been methodical and deliberate in its approach to maintaining peace at the motor parks as well as management of transport union activities, and will not allow anyone to undermine the prevailing peaceful environment.”

NURTW: What You Should Know

The union is an independent trade union that works to serve the interest of transport workers.

It was established in 1978, following the merging of 14 transport unions from different states in the country.

It is currently headed by Musliu Akinsanya, a socialite, also known as MC Oluomo.