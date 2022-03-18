fbpx

NURTW: Lagos Govt To Set Up Committee To Oversee Park Affairs

March 18, 2022
Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy reassured Lagosians that the crisis rocking the national and state council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) will not threaten security in the state.

The Commissioner said that a committee will be set up to handle the affairs of all parks so that law-abiding citizens can go about their daily activities without fear.

“NURTW operates in a sector that has relevance to everybody living in Lagos, which is transportation. However, they are just a union of artisans and the likes, but not a force that cannot be controlled by the government,” the commissioner said.

“I want to allay the fear of citizens as the Government will set up a committee comprising stakeholders in the sector, who will take over the running of the motor parks and garages”.

Omotosho then said that the state government suspended the operations of the transport union to prevent a crisis that may arise from the disagreement between the national body and the local chapter. Security agencies have been detailed to maintain peace, he added.

“Let me also debunk the erroneous story being circulated on the social media about the union fighting back. I want to advise that our people should learn to take their information from credible sources to avoid misinformation,” Omotoso said.

Omotoso, again, reassured Lagosians that the government is on top of the security of its citizens at motor parks as the activities of the NURTW remain suspended.

