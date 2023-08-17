Nursing, Midwifery Council Working To Curb Brain Drain

Dr Faruk Abubakar, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, stated that work is being done on migration policy to reduce brain drain in the health industry.

The registrar made the guarantee during the 2023 Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Our Nurses, Our Future” is the conference’s theme. Abubakar, the event’s honorary guest, stated that Nigeria was suffering from brain drain in the nursing profession, but assured that the country was working on its migration strategy to address the issue.

He spoke on: ‘Brain Drain in Nursing: Strategies to Ensure Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Nursing Workforce’.

According to Abubakar, Nigeria is rated seventh out of 57 countries with a significant shortage of health staff.

“If the government can provide the necessary facilities, welfare, adequate insurance for the nurses, better working environment, brain drain will be a thing of the past.

“Government should invest more in training of nurses; the government should take appropriate measures in tackling all the challenges.”

Mr. Ayuba Wanna, the immediate past President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, stated that governments must consider workers’ wages, especially with the loss of fuel subsidies.

He stated that nurses play an important role in the healthcare industry and that their rights must not be jeopardized.

According to Dr. Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the administration strongly supports nurses.

He claims that the government is concerned about the welfare of FCTA employees, of whom nurses are an important part.

Mrs Khadijat-Toyin Musah, the event’s keynote speaker and Acting Dean, Faculty of Nursing and Allied Health Science, University of Abuja, stated that there was a need to look into nursing education, citing the large gap between knowledge and practice.

“We must go beyond theories. There is a disconnect between what we learn in school and what we are practising in the field.

” We must make sure there is no disconnect between theories and practicals. Nurses must be knowledgeable enough to command respect,” she said.

He claims that the government is concerned about the welfare of FCTA employees, of whom nurses are an important part.

Mrs Khadijat-Toyin Musah, the event’s keynote speaker and Acting Dean, Faculty of Nursing and Allied Health Science, University of Abuja, stated that there was a need to look into nursing education, citing the large gap between knowledge and practice.