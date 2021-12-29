fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

NUPRC To Close 2020 Marginal Field Bid

December 29, 20210307
Nigeria's Oil Output Dropped To 1.346m Barrels Per Day - OPEC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) revealed on Tuesday that it was set to close out the 2020 marginal field bid round programme.

NUPRC said it had put in place all necessary machinery to progress the bid round exercise to conclusion in line with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC’s Chief Executive Officer(CEO) in a notice to participants of the programme on Tuesday, indicated that an in-house work team had already been constituted to deal with outstanding issues.

He said the issues include distilling and addressing the concerns of awardees with a view to closing out matters affecting multiple awardees per asset and formation of Special Purpose Vehicles by awardees in line with the respective letters of award.

Komolafe in a statement issued by the commission, enjoined awardees with the indicated issues to avail themselves of the resolution mechanism provided by the NUPRC in the overriding national interest.

He also stated that the NUPRC was collaborating with lease holders to agree on transition mechanisms in line with the PIA and the aspirations of government for the marginal field bid round exercise.

He said the 45 days period for payment of signature bonus by successful awardees as stipulated in the Marginal Field Guidelines had lapsed.

He, however, assured those who had fully paid their signature bonuses that the commission would ensure that all applicable guidelines to enable them progress to the next stage of the exercise were fully implemented.

On May 31, 2021, the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) issued letters of award to investors for the production of crude oil from 57 marginal fields.

Awards

Although the DPR was mute on the exact number of firms that emerged successful for the awards at the ceremony in Abuja, it called up some to receive their letters.

Some of the firms include A.A Rano Nigeria Limited, Duchess Energy and  Emadeb Energy Services Limited.

Others include Matrix Energy Limited, Shafa Exploration and Production Company Limited, Kasiva Limited, DuPaul Mainstream Company Limited and Vhelbherg Exploration and Production Development Company Limited, among others.

57 marginal fields

The firms would be exploring a total of 57 marginal fields located on land, swamp and offshore terrains, which were put on offer by DPR in June 2020.

The exercise was carried out in two phases, which were expression of interest/pre-qualification phase, and technical and financial phase.

National Assembly Forwards 2022 Appropriation Bill To Buhari For Assent

About Author

NUPRC To Close 2020 Marginal Field Bid
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

WHO Tells Vaccine Companies To Keep Price Low COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 22, 20200285

COVID-19 Still Accelerating, Effects to Be Felt For Decades – WHO Chief

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The novel coronavirus pandemic is still accelerating and its effects will be felt for decades, the World Health Organization’s director-general told an onli
Read More
Tobi Boshoro, CEO Renmoney BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
November 2, 20180473

Tobi Boshoro Joins the Renmoney Team As CEO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Renmoney has announced the appointment of Tobi Boshoro as its new CEO. Tobi is armed with a wealth of experience in business strategy, marketing and busines
Read More
September 4, 20140212

Caverton-RK Bags Contract To Supply Drilling Vessels To SEPCOL

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Caverton Offshore Support Group (COSG), has announced that its subsidiary, Caverton-RK, has been awarded a contract to supply two drilling vessels to Shebah
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.