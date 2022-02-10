NUPENG To Embark On Strike, Here’s Why

February 10, 2022 179

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG), has threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action.

During a media parley that was held in Abuja, PTD National Chairman, Salmon Oladiti said the strike is pertinent as the federal government failed to fix 21 selected highways based on an agreement reached by stakeholders.

According to Oladiti, under the endorsement of NUPENG, the drivers had discovered that senior government officials were currently diverting the N621 billion provided by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) for the rehabilitation of the identified federal highways.

Oladiti’s words: “These two meetings resulted into signing of communique indicating the readiness and willingness of NNPC to finance the rehabilitation of 21 critical roads at an estimated sum of N621bn through road infrastructure tax credit scheme.

“On the basis of this communique, we suspended the intended industrial action but with a very clear warning, that should the spirit and letter of the agreement are not fully implemented with focus on those jointly identified critical roads, the union will not hesitate to resume the intended actions without further warning.

“To the delight of all of us, the issue was tabled before the Federal Executive Council and was expressly approved within two weeks as agreed.

“Unfortunately, and to our greatest shock, we heard it from very reliable sources that some vultures in the garbs of being state governments, officials of Ministry of Works and Housing and politicians are already depleting these funds and misappropriating them on roads and projects not intended in the agreement as approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“This is an open day robbery, but we are assuring all and sundry, that our union will go to all length to expose these unscrupulous individuals.

“Every kobo of the approved fund must be accounted for and we must see and broadcast the pre and post rehabilitation of all the identified 21 federal roads to the whole nation.

“Tax payers’ money must be accounted for. We urge every patriotic Nigerians to rise up and join us in this struggle, this is not a fight for NUPENG alone, it is our collective fight.”