NUPENG Suspends Strike As FG Bows To Demands

December 2, 2021 73

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its planned strike, following Federal Government’s commitment/agreement.

NUPENG’s President, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, general secretary of the union, issued a statement to this effect on Thursday.

The suspension of the planned strike is coming weeks after NUPENG issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government over issues including non-payment of workers’ salaries and title benefits.

NUPENG commended the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for taking steps to resolve the impasse.

“NNPC’s management has once again proven to the union and the nation that it can be trusted in matters of ensuring decency of employment and peaceful industrial relations in the Nigerian oil and gas industry,” NUPENG said.

The union said an agreement was reached on some of the issues that instigated the planned strike.

“Some of the resolutions from these engagements include the commencement of the processes to clear all backlogs of arrears of salaries and allowances owed contract workers of Oil Mining Licence 42 before the end of December,” it said.

“The agreement and firm commitment to pay N2.13 million to each of the former employees of the big six contractors whose terminal benefits were short-paid in 2012 following the closure of the contract.”

NUPENG said it would ensure that petroleum products are available nationwide during the yuletide season.