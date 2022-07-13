NUPENG Pledges Solidarity With ASUU, Threatens Strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has pledged solidary with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as it threatened to embark on strike.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the ongoing strike of academic unions in the country, including ASUU has paralysed academic activities in the country for the past eight months.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG slammed the Federal Government, saying it wouldn’t hesitate to join the proposed nationwide strike.

“We are deeply worried that the strike has left thousands of university students stranded and idle, making some of them susceptible to go into various social vices and crimes, thus truncating what otherwise should have been wonderful assets and blessings to our great nation and humanity,” the statement read.

The union described the strike as “unfortunate and a sad” commentary on the level of governance and sensitivity of the political leaders, adding that it showed the insensitivity of the current administration towards promoting and projecting good and quality education.

“We are seriously concerned that instead of addressing the nagging issues in the educational sector, the unscrupulous politicians are busy campaigning and wasting resources over the 2023 general elections.

“It is against this background that NUPENG demands together with other trade unions, that the Federal Government must immediately address and resolve all demands of ASUU, NASU and SSANU without any further delay to avert national solidarity actions from our members across the country,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke had asked Nigerians to blame the Federal Government for the prolonged strike.

“We are waiting for the government after the renegotiation meeting. We have not heard anything from them.

“It will be a month on July 16, 2022 since they met with us. Nigerians should ask them when they will ask us to come and sign the report/agreement of the renegotiation meeting.

“After all the promises they made, by July 16, 2022, this month, it will be one month and these young Nigerians are languishing at home doing nothing,” he stated.