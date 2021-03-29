Number Of Nigerians Who Have Received COVID-19 Vaccines Surpasses 500,000 – NPHCDA

March 29, 2021 50

The National Primary Health Care Agency (NPHCDA) disclosed that more than 500,000 Nigerians have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the NPHCDA, in a tweet on Sunday, the total number of vaccinated Nigerians amounted to 513,626.

Those in the front lines in the fight against the disease like healthcare workers were the first recipients of the vaccines, disclosed NPHCDA.

The agency stated that the vaccine distribution would be given out in four different phases and would move from healthcare workers to members of the COVID-19 response team, strategic leaders, policemen, patrol station workers, and laboratory network.

It stated, “Phase 2 – Older adults aged 50 years and above, those with co-morbidities, aged between 18 years and 49 years.

“Phase 3 – Those in states/LGAs with high disease burden and who missed phases 1 and 2. “Phase 4 – Other eligible population as vaccines become available.”

The agency added that Kogi State was left out of the vaccine distribution exercise because “their cold store is still under repairs following vandalisation during the EndSARS protest.”