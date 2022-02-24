fbpx

NUJ Condemns Attacks On Journalists, Calls For Compensation

February 24, 20220121
The Enugu State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the attack by gunmen on some journalists during the local government election in the state.

Comrade Sam Udekwe, the Chairman of the union in a statement on Wednesday, while expressing his concerns, also called on the government to ensure adequate compensation for the victims.

He said this days after a team of four reporters from the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) and one from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had run into the gunmen at Obeagu, Enugu South Local Government Area.

The NUJ chairman described the unprovoked attack as morally reprehensible and an incident that must be condemned by every Nigerian.

“I find it inexplicable that journalists have suddenly become endangered species even while discharging their constitutional duties.

“This type of act against innocent citizens must not be allowed to take roots in the society,” he said.

Udekwe appealed to security agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and security.

He also called on the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission and the media organisations whose reporters were injured to pay commensurate compensations to all the victims.

“Journalists should also have it at the back of their minds that they must be alive to report. Therefore, our safety should always be our utmost concern each time we are in the field,” Udekwe said.

