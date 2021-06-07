NUES Asks IBEDC To Increase Salaries Of Workers

fbpx
The salaries of the workers of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) have remained the same for eight years, and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUES) is calling for an increase.

The union, in a statement to IBEDC, noted that in the face of inflation in the country, it was “expedient” that the request for an increase in the salaries of personnel was put forth.

NUES said, “The Union having painstakingly reviewed the cost of living index, devaluation of the currency, and inflationary rate that is prevalent in the country currently, with a corresponding increase in revenue, and the fact that since the company started operations that the last eight years, there has not been any negotiated salary increase for the workforce, has considered it expedient to request for an upward salary review.

“Accordingly, the Union hereby requests Management to set up necessary machinery to negotiate with the Union to fashion out a new salary structure for staff of the company in order to boost their productivity and fall in tune with the current economic realities.

“This is in conformity with the provisions of the Ibadan Conditions of Service, 2017. Your kind consideration and approval is please, solicited.”

