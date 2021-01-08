fbpx
NUC Directs Universities To Resume On January 18

EDUCATION & TRAINING

January 8, 2021
Vice-chancellors of universities have been directed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to resume academic activities on January 18, following the directive by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) team on COVID-19.

State and federally owned universities have been shut down for nearly 10 months by striking academic employees union (ASUU).

The strike was eventually suspended on December 23, 2020, after the federal government agreed to the demands of the striking workers, including paying the lecturers owed salaries using an older payment platform, GIFMIS, different from the controversial IPPIS.

READ ALSO: JAMB Reopens Admission Portal

The NUC noted that any further developments will be communicated to universities accordingly.

The NUC, however, directed officers on Grade Level 12 and below to stay at home for five weeks as directed by the federal government.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The executive secretary said the new directive became necessary sequel to several enquires on the full import of the commission’s previous letter, Ref. NUC/ES/138/Vol.63/151 and dated December 23, 2020, on the above subject.

He urged universities to safeguard lives by strictly adhering to the extant safety protocols and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines, which have been communicated severally to the Nigerian University System through NUC’s circulars.

“I am to add that universities on resumption of academic activities, must under no circumstance violate the full cycle of the semester system, consistent with the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) approved by the NUC, as well as other extant quality assurance standards and guidelines,” the statement added.

NUC Directs Universities To Resume On January 18
