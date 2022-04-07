fbpx

NSML Reveals Only Nigerian Seafarers Pay Taxes Globally

The Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Ship Management Limited has said that it is only Nigerian seaferers that pay taxes globally.

Hambali Yusuf,  the Fleet Manager, NSML,  said this on Wednesday in Lagos at an annual conference organized by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria.

The conference was themed, “NLNG Vessels Movement and Challenges.”

Explaining further, Yusuf said that in India, seafarers were exempted from paying taxes.

“In India, if you are not in the country for seven months, you will not pay any tax. But in Nigeria, if you are not around for a whole year, you are still going to pay taxes and you know the taxes are graded depending on your grade.”

Yusuf disclosed that the nation was losing many seafarers to foreigners due to the tax problem.

 “If you are a seafarer and you see where you can go and be paid fully without tax deductions, you would like to do there.”

Yusuf said that it was difficult to embark on a dry dock in Nigeria because the facilities in the country would not be able to handle the size of ships the agency has.

“Our ships are the 283-metre length and 45 metres in width, and there is no place in Nigeria now that can accommodate that size of the ship.

“We would have loved to dry dock in Nigeria because it would have been easier for us than to move hundred of nautical miles away. You know it will also cost some money to do that outside the country,” he said.

NSML Reveals Only Nigerian Seafarers Pay Taxes Globally
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist.

