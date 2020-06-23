NSE’s ASI Drops by 0.19 percent as Market Cap Sheds ₦3 billion

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange began on a downward trend on Monday with the All Share Index dropping by 0.19%.

The All Share Index closed at 24,779.26 basis points on Monday being 47.49 lower than Friday’s 24,826.75.

The Market capitalization depreciated by N3 billion or 0.19% to close at N12.92trillion on Monday as against N12.95trilion on Friday last week.

At the end of the day’s trading, a total of 124.68million of shares valued at N1.31billion were exchanged in 3,843 deals just as the market recorded 11 gainers and 26 losers.

GAINERS

The gainers chart was led by Nestle which gained 7.72 percent or N84.50k to close at N1,179.00, followed by Fidson which gained 7.49percent or N0.23k to close at N3.30k, then African prudential was next with a gain of 5.25percent or N0.21k to close at N4.21k.

LOSERS

On the other hand, Stanbic came tops on the losers list with a loss of N2.75k to close at N30.25k, followed by Buacement which lost N1.00k to close at N43.00k.

Also, Nigerian Breweries lost N1.00k to close at N37.00k.

Japauloil dominated activity chart exchanging 13,610 shares valued at N3.31 million, while Guaranty traded 11.347 units of shares valued at N260.5million.

On Monday, the industrial index recorded a decline of 1.51%, Consumer Goods Index recorded a decline of 2.1percent , Oil and gas recorded a gain of 0.53percent, Insurance recorded a gain of 0.87 and banking recorded a gain of 0.60percent.

