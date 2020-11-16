November 16, 2020 31

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market on Monday, 16th November 2020, suffered a drop in its all-share-index at 34,774.08, whereas an all-share-index of 35,037.46 was recorded on Friday.

On Monday the market lost over ₦138 million of equity capital, on Monday the market recorded a capital of ₦18,170 trillion, meanwhile, on Friday ₦18,308 trillion was recorded.

The market deals on Monday recorded 34,774.08 deals, which is over 21,000 deals than was recorded on Friday at 13,433 deals.

On Monday a volume of 668,531,406 was recorded which is lower than Friday’s volume at 1,192,804,641.

ASI 34,774.08 DEALS 10,319.00 VOLUME 668,531,406.00 VALUE ₦7,849,218,445.68 EQUITY CAP ₦18,170,505,827,376.16 BOND CAP ₦17,750,423,471,422.70 ETF CAP ₦23,474,663,842.28

TOP 5 GAINERS

Airtel Africa on Friday, November 13, 2020, and Monday, November 16, 2020, led the gainers’ market. On Monday, a total profit of 2.06%, selling each unit at the beginning of the market at ₦489.9, closing the market with ₦500 and raking in ₦10.1.

Next on the gainers’ list is BuaCement. On Friday BuaCement raked in a profit of 1.66%, however, on Monday a better profit was recorded at 7.69%. At the beginning of Monday’s market, each unit was sold for ₦52 and the market closed with each unit selling for ₦56.

Ardova sealed its spot on the list raking in a profit of 8.11%. At the opening of the market, ₦14.8 was the amount that each unit was sold for and the market ended with ₦16.

Bocgas opened the market selling each unit for ₦4.84, gaining 0.48 kobo and ending the sales with ₦5.32. A total profit of 9.92% was harvested.

Neimeth gained 0.24 kobo during Monday’s sales, opening at ₦2.67 per unit and ending with ₦2.91, enjoying a profit of 8.99%.

AIRTELAFRI ₦489.9 ₦500 10.1 2.06% BUACEMENT ₦52 ₦56 4 7.69% ARDOVA ₦14.8 ₦16 1.2 8.11% BOCGAS ₦4.84 ₦5.32 0.48 9.92% NEIMETH ₦2.67 ₦2.91 0.24 8.99%

TOP 5 LOSERS

NB leads the loser’s list with a loss of -₦5.1 during the sales, opening with ₦63.1, ending with ₦58 and losing a total of -8.08%.

Dangote Sugar lost ₦2.2 during the trade, losing a total of -9.91%. The market opened with each unit been sold for ₦22.2 and ending with ₦20.

WAPCO is next on the losers’ list, losing ₦2.1 during the trading of the market. WAPCO sold each unit for ₦24.1 at the beginning of trade and ended with ₦22.

Flourmill at the commencement of the trade sold each unit for ₦29.95, losing ₦1.9 during the trade and ₦28.05 at the end. -6.34% was lost in total.

Zenith bank marked its spot on the list with a loss of -4.24%. Zenith bank began trading this week with ₦27.15 per unit, closing with ₦26 and weeping for a total loss of -4.24%.

TOP 5 TRADES