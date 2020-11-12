NSE Triggered Market-Wide Circuit Break as ASI Rose Beyond 5% Threshold

November 12, 2020 28

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) disclosed that a market-wide circuit breaker kicked in on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 12:55 PM, when the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) rose beyond the set threshold of 5%. The market reopened at exactly 1:25 PM with a 10-minute intraday auction session, before resuming continuous trading till the close of the day at 2:30 PM.

This disclosure was made by the Nigerian Stock Exchange in a newsletter which was made available on its website.

The Circuit Breaker protocol was triggered by the increase of the NSE ASI from 33,268.36 deals to 34,959.39 deals which is a major profit, due to massive buying pressures on the bourse, which triggered a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks.

According to NSE “During the halt of trading, no order could be placed until trading resumed. However, existing orders could be withdrawn or cancelled​ but could not be modified. Trading halts did not affect the clearing, settlement, and depository operations for matched trades, as these functioned as normal.”

This was the first time that the circuit breaker had kicked in since its introduction in 2016. During the halt of trading, no order could be placed until trading resumed.

Furthermore, all existing orders keyed in prior to the trading halt and were re-activated and matched upon resumption of trading.

ASI 35,342.46 DEALS 10,704.00 VOLUME 1,192,804,641.00 VALUE ₦17,395,925,115.15 EQUITY CAP ₦18,467,501,178,456.34 BOND CAP ₦17,750,662,378,341.90 ETF CAP ₦22,907,150,398.07

TOP 5 GAINERS

Symbols Last Close Current Change %Change NESTLE ₦1400 ₦1450 50 3.57% AIRTELAFRI ₦410.2 ₦451.2 41 10.00% DANGCEM ₦185 ₦200 15 8.11% PRESCO ₦72.5 ₦79.75 7.25 10.00% NB ₦57.5 ₦63.1 5.6 9.74%

TOP 5 LOSERS