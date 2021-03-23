NSE Stock Market Starts Week On Positive Note, As Investors Gain N178bn

March 23, 2021 166

The stock market reported an equity capitalisation of N20.25 trillion, higher than Friday’s N20.08 trillion.

Shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for Monday were 277.23 million against Friday’s 290.61 million shares.

There was an increase in the All-Share Index (ASI), moving a few figures higher with 38,722.87 in contrast to Friday’s 38,382.39.

On Monday, 4,299 deals were made, while Friday recorded 4,311 deals; with share values falling from N4.01 billion to N3.05 billion.

READ ALSO: Seplat Plans Early Redemption of $350 Million Notes

Top Gainers

JBERGER: Opened at N17 to close at N18.7 kobo, up 10 percent.

STANBIC: Opened at N40 to close at N44, up 10 percent.

UACN: Opened at N7.5 kobo to close at N8, up 6.67 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Opened at N0.46 kobo to close at N0.49 kobo, up 6.52 percent.

INTBREW: Opened at N5.1 kobo to close at N5.4 kobo, up 5.88 percent.

Top Losers

CHAMPION: Opened at N2.44 kobo to close at N2.24 kobo, down 8.20 percent.

JAIZBANK: Opened at N0.67 kobo to close at N0.64 kobo, down 4.48 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Opened at N0.49 kobo to close at N0.47 kobo, down 4.08 percent.

CHIPLC: Opened at N0.31 kobo to close at N0.3 kobo, down 3.23 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Opened at N1.1 kobo to close at N1.07 kobo, down 2.73 percent.

UBN dominated the activity chart with 79.89 million shares traded deals and N432.43 million in value.

Following is GUARANTY with a trade volume of 36.12 million shares and a value of N1.12 billion.

Other top trades include:

FBNH: 33.29 million shares traded shares with a value of N242.46 million.

ZENITHBANK: 25.002 million shares with a value of N562.47 million.

TRANSCORP: 24.05 million shares and a value of N19.46 million.