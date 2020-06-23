NSE Set to Upgrade X-DataPortal to Improve Market Accessibility

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has said it will upgrade its Data Portal (X-DataPortal) to revamp and improve market accessibility for subscribers.

The revamped portal was announced on Monday, June 22, 2020 via a press release.

The Chief Executive Officer of the exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema, on Monday, in a statement said that the portal upgrade was to explore digital technologies to provide top-notch accessibility.

Onyema said: “The upgrade of the X-DataPortal is in line with the desire of the NSE to continue providing an exchange that is easily accessible, leveraging digital technology.

“The newly enhanced X-DataPortal has, therefore, been equipped with market-focused features that will complement the NSE website and other NSE portals in response to stakeholders’ increased demands for easy access to data.

In his remarks, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, said that data plays a pivotal role in the trading process.

“At the NSE, we recognise that data fuels every aspect of the trading process.

“We are, therefore, pleased to introduce the improved X-DataPortal that will serve as a principal source for brokers.

‘”It will also serve fund managers, research analysts, other professionals and non-professional participants such as students and investors to get quality real-time and reference data reports for analysis, research and reporting purposes.

“We believe that the customer-centric approach we have adopted will deliver superior customer experience in engaging with the capital market,” Chiemeka said.

He said that the portal would provide users with additional features such as the seamless purchase of market data; easy access to customised data; instant notifications; and real-time prices.

Chiemeka added that existing users of the portal would also be migrated to the new portal and could log in with existing credentials via https://dataportal.nse.com.ng.

The new features include data products, subscription management, payment gateway integration, and a lot more.

The X-DataPortal, which was first introduced in 2013, is an online application.

It serves as a repository for real-time, delayed, end of the day, and historical data for all financial instruments listed on the NSE.

It is a consolidated, streamlined platform for market participants to access affordable, quality, and timely data.

Source: VON