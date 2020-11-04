NSE Market Rakes in Over ₦16 trillion as CAP Leads Gainers’ List

November 4, 2020 140

CAP led the gainers’ list with a change of 3.14% on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as the market ended on Wednesday with an all-share-index of 30,741.88 higher than the figures recorded on Tuesday at 30,733.47. CAP started with ₦22.3 at the beginning of the market and ended with ₦23.

Market recorded 2,889 deals on Wednesday, which is over 3,000 deals lower than the 5,575 deals recorded on Tuesday at the close of the market. The market raked in a volume of 286,446,480 on Wednesday which is quite lower than the volume recorded on Tuesday which is 336,094,248.

On Wednesday, the Market profited in equity capital recording over ₦16 trillion which is ₦5 million higher than what was recorded on Tuesday.

TOP GAINERS’ LIST

Next to CAP on the top gainers’ list is FCMB. FCMB started trading at ₦2.9, gaining 5.17% during the trade and closed with ₦3.05 per share with a positive change of 0.15.

Guaranty traded well on Wednesday earning a spot on the gainers’ list, unlike on Tuesday, where it lost -1.54% landing on the losers’ list. Guaranty started trading at ₦32 gaining 0.31% at the end of the trade selling at ₦32.1.

Dangote Sugar since the beginning of the week (Monday 2nd, November 2020) has been on the gainers’ list although it has dropped from the first to the third spot. On Wednesday, Dangote sugar started selling at ₦15.4 at the opening of the market, gaining 0.65% at the end of the market with ₦15.5.

Caverton at the opening of the market sold for ₦1.9 and at the end of the market benefited 3.68% ending with ₦19.7

TOP LOSERS’ LIST

JBerger topped the loser’s chart with -2.57%, starting the market ₦17.5 and ending with ₦17.05.

Next on the list is Glaxosmith. Glaxosmith opened Wednesday’s market with ₦6, ending with -0.1% change (₦5.9) which resulted in a loss of 1.67%.

With a -0.05% change in price is UBN started selling at ₦5.5 losing at the end of the ₦5.5, losing in total -0.90%.

FBNH is the next on the top loser’s list starting the market with ₦6.35, losing a total of -0.79% and ending with ₦6.3 per unit.

ETI at the beginning of the market started trading at ₦5.2 and ended with ₦5.15, losing a change of -0.05 and -0.96%.

