NSE Market Closes with a Profit of Over ₦16 million

At the close of trading, Friday, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Market added a capitalization of ₦144billion to end the trading week at ₦16,206 trillion from the ₦16,062trillion recorded on Thursday.

Market recorded an all-share-index of 31,016.17 which is over 1,000 index higher than 30,738.92 which was recorded on Thursday. Friday ushered in 6,354 market deals which is over 2,000 higher than Thursday’s deals at 4,319.

On Friday, the vallue derived in the market is ₦5,229,083,440.73 while volume reaped a higher amount of 637,494,737 compared to 430,121,026 on Thursday.

Dangote Cement and BAUCement topped the gainers’ and losers’ list respectively. This week has been a profitable week for Dangote Group as they have gained profit this week. Dangote Cement began with ₦169, closing with ₦174.5 raking a total profit of 3.25% gaining ₦5.5.

BAUCEMENT Topped the Losers’ list, losing a total percentage of -5.39%, starting the trade with ₦45.45, losing -2.45kobo and ending with ₦43.

TOP GAINERS’ LIST

After Dangote Cement is Guaranty. Guaranty remained strong on the gainers’ list just like yesterday. On Thursday, Guaranty raked in 0.62% while on Friday it raked in 3.72%. On Friday, it started the market with ₦32.2, gaining ₦1.2kobo and ending with ₦33.5. Gaining a total percentage of 3.72%.

PRESCO raked in a change of ₦1.1, starting with ₦65.9, ending with ₦67 and gaining a total profit of 1.67%.

Dangote Sugar started trading on Friday with ₦15.55, ending with ₦16.5, raking in 6.11 %.

Guiness reaped a profit of 5.74%, begining with ₦16.55 ending with ₦17.5.

TOP LOSERS’ LIST

After BAUCEMENT on the top losers’ list is Flourmill starting with ₦27.6, losing a -1.45%, sufffering a loss of -0.4kobo. On Thursday, Flourmill also suffered a loss, staying on the top losers’ list with a loss of -1.45%.

MANSARD ended the week losing a total of -9.09%, -0.2kobo and ending the market with ₦2 though it started trading at ₦2.2.

NEM is next on the losers’ list with a loss of 8.07%. NEM started trading at ₦2.23 per unit and ended with ₦2.05.

The last on the top losers’ list is Oando seeing a loss of 2.17%. Oando opened the trading market with ₦2.76, losing 0.06 and ended the trading market with ₦2.7