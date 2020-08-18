NSE Market Cap Declines by 0.27 percent

The Nigerian Stock Exchange resumed this week’s trading on a bearish note as the All-Share Index and the Market Capitalisation declined by 0.27% as investors sold off their positions in MTN Nigeria Communications plc, Dangote Cement plc and Flour Mills Nig. Plc stocks.

While the Market Capitalisation fell from Friday’s close of N13,146 trillion to N13,111 on Monday by N35 billion or 0.27 percent, the All Share Index fell from a previous closing of 25,199.84 basis points by 67.17 or 0.27 percent, to close at 25,132.67 basis points on Monday.

At the close of trading on Monday, the total volume of trade decreased by 66.6% as investors traded a sum of 161. 232 million units of shares worth N1.846 billion in 3,597.00 DEALS despite market sentiments being positive with 17 gainers against 15 losers.

The top three Trades for the day were all within the banking index with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc topping the chart with a volume of 19.033 million shares valued at N472.192 million.

Trailed by Zenith Bank Plc which traded 18.6 Million shares valued at N311.497 million. Then Sterling Bank Plc made the list after trading 14.3 million shares worth N16.75 million.

Despite being the most traded Index in the equities Market today, the Banking Index still fell from Friday’s close of 292.28 basis points by 0.7 basis points or 0.24 percent.

Declining also today is the Industrial Index which fell from 1,116.82 basis points to 1,112.58 basis points by 4.24 basis points or 0.38 percent, being the biggest losing Index.

On the winning side of the board, Insurance Index led with a 3.57 basis points or 2.9 percent growth from 123.37 basis points on Friday to 126.94 basis points on Monday.

Next is the Oil/Gas Index with a 0.92 basis points or 0.49 percent growth to close at 190.02 basis points from 189.10 basis points.

Pension index followed with an upward move from 963.71 basis points to 966.79 basis points by 3.08 basis points or 0.32 percent.

Consumer Goods Index was the least advanced with a move from 414.47 basis points to 415.43 basis points by 0.96 basis points or 0.23 percent.

Consequently, Unilever Nigeria Plc became the leading stock on the gainers’ table when it increased from a previous selling price of N12.50k to a new selling price of N13.75k per share by N1.25k or 10.00 percent.

N Nig. Flour Mills Plc occupied the second position gaining on its previous selling price of N3.87k per share to N4.25k per share, by 0.38k or 9.82 percent.

While Julius Berger Nig. Plc gained N1.45k or 9.63 percent to close at N16.50k per share from N15.05 per share.

While on the flip side, Livestock Feeds Plc declined more when it fell from a selling price of 0.60k per share to 0.55k per share by 0.05k or 8.33 percent.

Vitafoam Nig Plc was next with a fall in price from N5.75k per share to N5.45k per share by 0.30k or 5.22 percent.

And International Breweries Plc fell from N2.85k per share to close at N2.75k per share by 0.10k or 3.51 percent.

