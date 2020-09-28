NSE Lifts Suspension on R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Shares

September 28, 2020 35

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc, one (1) of the six (6) listed companies that were suspended on September 1, 2020, has now filed its outstanding financial statements with The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc (the Company), one (1) of the six (6) listed companies that were suspended on 1 September 2020, has now filed its outstanding financial statements with The Exchange.

In view of the Company’s submission of its outstanding financial statements, and pursuant to Rule 3.3, of the Default Filing Rules, which states that; “The suspension of trading in the issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts provided The Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of The Exchange.

The Exchange shall thereafter also announce through the medium by which the public and the SEC was initially notified of the suspension, that the suspension has been lifted”.

The suspension placed on trading on the shares of the R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc was lifted on Friday, 25 September 2020.