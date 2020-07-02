Equity transactions on the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange took a positive trend on Wednesday with benchmark index appreciating by 0.47%.

The All-share index closed at 24,594.99 basis points on Wednesday being 115.83 higher than Tuesday’s 24,479.16. The Market Capitalization appreciated by 7billion or 0.47% to close at N12.83 trillion on Wednesday as against N12.76trillion on Tuesday.

Investors traded 198.01million shares worth N1.03billion in 3,772 deals on Wednesday. Buacement led the gainers’ table with a gain of N3.30k to close at N42.00k Followed by Cadbury which gained N0.65k to close at N7.40k. Then Wapco gained N0.50k to close at N10.50k.

On the other hand, MTN Nigeria lost N1.50k to close at N116.00k Followed by Guinness which lost N0.50k to close at N14.00k. Also, Zenith bank lost N0.40k to close at N15.70k.

Wapic dominated activity chart exchanging 30,278million shares valued at N11.20million while Updcreit traded 22,787shares valued at N79.7 million. The Market sentiment, however, ended negative on Wednesday with 22 losers and 12 gainers.

Source: VON