NSCDC, Navy Intercept 4 Petrol Trucks In Lagos

August 20, 2021 121

Security operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Navy intercepted four petrol trucks in Baruwa, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The suspected vandals were caught in the act in the wee hours of Friday. They loaded one of the four trucks with products and escaped from the scene.

Okoro Eweka, NSCDC’s Lagos Commandant while confirming the development during a press conference on Friday, warned vandals to stay clear as the corps has been repositioned for better performance to protect government physical infrastructures.

“These vehicles are purported vandalised vehicles used to vandalise the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) trucks on the right of way. They were caught at exactly 2:00 am this morning by our eagle-eyed officers in conjunction with the Navy,” he said.

READ ALSO: Kyari Unveils NNPC Subsidiary, Board In Charge Of Refineries

“They were caught in the act of vandalisation. One of the trucks is fully loaded, the other three are empty. Upon sighting our men, they all ran away and escaped.”

When asked what Nigerians should expect of the intercepted trucks, the NSCDC commandant said the service would ensure that the fleeing suspects were apprehended and prosecuted.

Eweka restated the commitment of the NSCDC in fighting insecurity, noting that Ahmed Abubakar Audi, its Commandant-General is determined to protect all critical government infrastructures.