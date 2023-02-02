NSCDC Launches N-Alerts To Curb Sexual, Gender-based Violence

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alerts) to assist in the reporting of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) before, during, and after general elections.

The alert system was launched on Wednesday at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, according to the NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu.

The event, which marked the 3rd Annual Forum of Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group, was themed, “the Role of Female Security Personnel in 2023 General Elections”.

The new technology, according to NSCDC Commandant General Ahmed Abubakar Audi, will also be used in reporting criminal acts that are likely to occur during the elections.

Audi stated that the country’s security agencies’ proactive preparedness gives citizens confidence in adequate security as they freely vote for their preferred candidates.

He also stated that there has been a high level of collaboration among sister agencies, giving hope for a free, fair, and transparent election.

“We, the security agencies are on the same page, well prepared and ready to frustrate the efforts of those planning to truncate the electoral process.

“The police is the lead agency in election security and we are going to be working together alongside other sister agencies, and I assure you, it will translate to positive outcomes,” he said.

The CG reiterated his commitment to bringing positive changes to the Corps through programs and policies that will improve Female Security Personnel’s ability to compete favorably with their male counterparts.

The NSCDC director assured the minister of his ongoing efforts to create platforms for female talent to be showcased.

In her remarks, the minister urged all security agencies to protect and defend Nigerians’ votes in the spirit of one man, one vote, to allow for credible elections across the board.

She stated that the release of the SGBV APP will help to protect female students from sexual abuse, cultists, and other forms of harassment in their academic settings.

She also stated that female security personnel must be fully mobilized and deployed in order to fully utilize their potential in overseeing the upcoming general elections in order to achieve safe, free, and fair elections.

“The gender mainstreaming has achieved some milestones in various Government Ministries, Department and Agencies and has also contributed to present day Reforms witnessed in the Security Sector.

“With frequent gender concerns in public policy text and discussions, it has strengthened women’s voices and structures,” she said.

Tallen lauded the Corps for its enormous achievements in developing the capacity of women in general, and urged female security agents to always give their all in the service of their country.