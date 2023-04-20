NSCDC Boss Summons Adamawa State Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has summoned the State Commandant, Muhammad Bello, to its National Headquarters in Abuja.

The state commandant was summoned over the recent issue surrounding the Adamawa State governorship rerun election, in which multiple security agencies were accused of colluding.

The NSCDC highlighted in a statement issued Wednesday by the Corps’ Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, that Audi had asked Bello to immediately transfer over Command matters to his immediate deputy.

According to the statement, this would provide the state commandant enough time to explain his role in the exercise to the corps’ management.

The CG said, “I have summoned the State Commandant to National Headquarters to face the management team and explain himself in clear terms.

“We are reknown for our integrity, neutrality and non partisanship in election matters, that is why we will not take the case of Adamawa lightly.

“I have ordered him to hand over the Command to his immediate deputy because his role in the rerun election is currently being investigated and if he is found culpable, then he will have himself to blame.”

NSCDC CG SUMMONS ADAMAWA STATE COMMANDANT.

Given the controversy surrounding the just concluded Adamawa State governorship rerun election where the Corps was alleged of complicity along with other security agencies, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni, OFR, has summoned the State Commandant, Muhammad Bello, to the Corps’ National Headquarters, Abuja.

The Corps helmsman directed the State Commandant to immediately hand over affairs of the Command to his immediate subordinate to allow him time to provide the management of the Corps with an explanation on the role he played in the exercise.

Dr Audi emphasised that NSCDC is a non-partisan, non-political organisation that will not tolerate the involvement of personnel or any of its formation in political controversies as widely alleged.

Recall that the declaration of Aisha Binani Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa by the Resident Wlectoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Commission (INEC), when the results from the remaining LGAs had not been announced sparked widespread anger which elicited the purported allegation against the Corps.

The CG assured that the situation will be accorded the much deserved action and anyone found to be involved in any form of compromise during governorship rerun election in the state will not be spared but would be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

