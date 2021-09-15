NSA’s Cybersecurity Sensitisation Programme Kicks Off

September 15, 2021 132

To bolster vulnerable sectors in the economy susceptible to cyberattacks, the National Security Adviser’s office has kicked off its 3-month Cybersecurity Sensitisation programme across different sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Head of Strategic Communication at the office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Usman.

The statement noted that the goal of the office was to reach the goals contained in the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2021 launched in February 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It said, “These sectors include Telecommunications, Defence and Security, Education, Finance and Capital Market, Energy, Professional Organizations, the Judiciary and the Private Sector.

“The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) convened the 7th Meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council on Monday 13th September, 2021 and the Council, in pursuant to its mandate under the Cybercrime Act 2015, discussed the modalities for the implementation of the new National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

READ ALSO: Crown Flour Mill Joins Global Efforts To Curb Malnutrition

“The Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan for Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) and updated the modalities for the upcoming Cyber Security Sensitization Programme.

“Following the launch, the policy document was widely disseminated to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private organizations and relevant stakeholders for implementation.

“The 7th Meeting of the National Advisory Council reviewed emerging risks in cyberspace and discussed modalities to facilitate and strengthen ongoing initiatives towards the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2021.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser updated the Council on the identification, designation and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure as specified in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Protection etc) Act 2015.

“Consequently, the Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan and guidelines for the already identified Critical National Information Infrastructure.”