fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

NSA’s Cybersecurity Sensitisation Programme Kicks Off

September 15, 20210132
NSA's Cybersecurity Sensitisation Programme Kicks Off

To bolster vulnerable sectors in the economy susceptible to cyberattacks, the National Security Adviser’s office has kicked off its 3-month Cybersecurity Sensitisation programme across different sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Head of Strategic Communication at the office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Usman.

The statement noted that the goal of the office was to reach the goals contained in the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2021 launched in February 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It said, “These sectors include Telecommunications, Defence and Security, Education, Finance and Capital Market, Energy, Professional Organizations, the Judiciary and the Private Sector.

“The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) convened the 7th Meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council on Monday 13th September, 2021 and the Council, in pursuant to its mandate under the Cybercrime Act 2015, discussed the modalities for the implementation of the new National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

READ ALSO: Crown Flour Mill Joins Global Efforts To Curb Malnutrition

“The Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan for Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) and updated the modalities for the upcoming Cyber Security Sensitization Programme.

“Following the launch, the policy document was widely disseminated to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private organizations and relevant stakeholders for implementation.

“The 7th Meeting of the National Advisory Council reviewed emerging risks in cyberspace and discussed modalities to facilitate and strengthen ongoing initiatives towards the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2021.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser updated the Council on the identification, designation and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure as specified in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Protection etc) Act 2015.

“Consequently, the Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan and guidelines for the already identified Critical National Information Infrastructure.”

About Author

NSA’s Cybersecurity Sensitisation Programme Kicks Off
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 13, 20160139

Dangote Cement Set To Recruit 5,000 Workers in Ghana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Africa’s giant building material manufacturer, Dangote Cement Ghana has taken delivery of 1,000 new trucks to facilitate the distribution of product i
Read More
9mobile IT/TELECOM
January 21, 20190268

Phillips Oki Gets 9mobile Financial Officer Appointment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Telecommunications company, 9mobile has announced the appointment of Mr Phillips Oki as its new Chief Financial Officer. The Acting Managing Director of 9mo
Read More
January 27, 20150159

‘Lizard’ Hacker Group Claims Responsibility For Facebook, Instagram Outage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A hacker associated with other recent high-profile cyber-attacks has claimed responsibility for the temporary outages experienced by internet sites includin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.