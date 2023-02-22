NRC To Suspend Train Services From February 25

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services in the country ahead of Saturday’s presidential election to allow Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibilities.

The NRC said in a statement on Wednesday that train services will be temporarily suspended from February 25 to February 27, 2023.

The routes suspended, according to a statement signed by the Corporation’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, include the Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan, and Iddo Lagos-Ijoko train services.

NOTICE!!



THIS IS TO INFORM THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THERE WILL BE NO PASSENGER TRAIN SERVICES WITH EFFECT FROM SATURDAY 25TH TO MONDAY 27TH FEBRUARY DUE TO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SCHEDULED TO HOLD ON SATURDAY 25TH.

TRAIN OPERATIONS WILL RECOMMENCE ON TUESDAY 28TH FEB.2023



THANKS pic.twitter.com/6u8cR42ZLI — NIGERIAN RAILWAY CORPORATION (@info_NRC) February 22, 2023

“This is to inform the general public that there will be no passenger train services with effect from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th February due to presidential election scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th.

“Train operations will recommence on Tuesday 28th February 2023,” NRC said via a statement.

RELATED ARTICLE: