fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

NRC To Reduce Service On Abuja-Kaduna Route For 3 Days Due To Maintenance

October 18, 20210127
NRC To Reduce Service On Abuja-Kaduna Route For 3 Days Due To Maintenance

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced plans to reduce the number of trips on the Abuja-Kaduna rail service for three days as a result of its scheduled maintenance.

The Managing Director of NRC’, Fidet Okhiria made the announcement via a statement released on Sunday.

The NRC chief stated that the decline in the number of trips would last from October 19 to 21.

Okhiria explained that the corporation would offer only four trips in the first two days of the maintenance compared to the 10 trips it usually offers.

READ ALSO: Lagos Blue Rail Project Supported By CBN, Three Other Banks

He said the number of trips will increase to eight on October 21, assuring that “full train services will resume on October 22″.

The management of the corporation apologized for the inconveniences the reduction in the number of trips might cause passengers.

The 187 km standard gauge line between Kaduna and Abuja, which President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated on July 26, 2016, had suffered a handful of mechanical faults since it began operations.

The recent one was a mechanical fault on June 28, when passengers were stranded a few kilometres away from the train station in Rigasa, Kaduna state.

About Author

NRC To Reduce Service On Abuja-Kaduna Route For 3 Days Due To Maintenance
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 16, 20140133

"FG Approved Maigari's Return" – Dangogo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sports Minister, Dr Tammy Danagogo, has said that stakeholders, including the Federal Government, support the return of Aminu Maigari to the Nigeria Footbal
Read More
May 24, 201524182

“Vandals Hindering Nigeria’s Capacity To Generate 9000mw Electricity” – Industry Expert Laments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has the capacity of generating about 9000mw,the incessant activities of pipeline vandals have constituted major barriers hindering the the nation
Read More
Power Generation Falls To 1,500MW, 18 Power Plants Idle NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
May 14, 20210481

Bulk Power Transmitted To All 330 KVA Across Entire Grid – TCN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) says it has restored bulk power to all the 330 Kilo Volt (kV)Transmission Stations across the entire grid by 5.54 p
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.