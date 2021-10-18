NRC To Reduce Service On Abuja-Kaduna Route For 3 Days Due To Maintenance

October 18, 2021 127

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced plans to reduce the number of trips on the Abuja-Kaduna rail service for three days as a result of its scheduled maintenance.

The Managing Director of NRC’, Fidet Okhiria made the announcement via a statement released on Sunday.

The NRC chief stated that the decline in the number of trips would last from October 19 to 21.

Okhiria explained that the corporation would offer only four trips in the first two days of the maintenance compared to the 10 trips it usually offers.

He said the number of trips will increase to eight on October 21, assuring that “full train services will resume on October 22″.

The management of the corporation apologized for the inconveniences the reduction in the number of trips might cause passengers.

The 187 km standard gauge line between Kaduna and Abuja, which President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated on July 26, 2016, had suffered a handful of mechanical faults since it began operations.

The recent one was a mechanical fault on June 28, when passengers were stranded a few kilometres away from the train station in Rigasa, Kaduna state.