NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Service After ‘Bomb Attack’

October 21, 2021086
“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna Abuja railway with an explosive & opened fire on the train, targeting the Engine Driver and the Tank,” he tweeted. “This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive [and it] damaged [the] rail. It took a miracle for us to escape.”

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of train service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line following an attack on one of its trains.

The train came under two separate attacks with explosives by gunmen on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to a message to passengers on its booking website, the NRC stated that it is suspending the service to ensure the safety of travelers.

It however noted that it is working to restore the service, and will notify the public as soon as the train starts running again.

READ ALSO: Amaechi Tells PSCOs To Be Professional When Conducting Ship Inspections

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, train services have been immediately suspended for the safety of our dear passengers,” information on the website read.

“Efforts are in place to restore service. Further information would follow immediately, the service is restored.”

Damaged windshield

The windshield of the train was shattered and a portion of the track was blown away in the attack.

A former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sanni who spoke on the attack on Thursday, stated that it “took a miracle” for him and other passengers on the train to escape.

“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna Abuja railway with an explosive & opened fire on the train, targeting the Engine Driver and the Tank,” he tweeted.

“This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive [and it] damaged [the] rail. It took a miracle for us to escape.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

