fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

NRC Reveals Why Lagos-Ibadan Train Stopped

March 11, 20220118
NRC Reveals Why Lagos-Ibadan Train Stopped

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said that the Lagos-Ibadan train stopped midway due to fuel gauge failure.

The corporation said this while reacting to a trending video showing how passengers were stranded on Thursday after the train “ran out of diesel”.

The NRC managing director, Fidet Okhiria said that passengers coming to Lagos from Ibadan through the standard gauge train were not stranded as the matter was “resolved with an hour”.

“The train gauge had an issue while the engineers thought the diesel in the train tank would take them to Lagos,” he said.

“The train gauge was not reading correctly, so by the time they started moving, the driver discovered that there is no sufficient diesel in the train.

“Immediately they discovered the challenge, they responded quickly, and under an hour, they were able to get a drum of diesel to fill the tank and continued the journey back to Lagos.”

NPA Pleads With Sanwo-Olu To Improve Ports Access Roads

About Author

NRC Reveals Why Lagos-Ibadan Train Stopped
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 8, 20130231

Faction In Presidency Over Amnesty For Boko Haram

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In spite of President Goodluck Jonathan’s outlook on amnesty for Boko Haram, it was gathered yesterday that not all members of his cabinet believe in the op
Read More
August 15, 20130251

Ajimobi Sues Guardian Newspaper, Others for Libel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram For carrying on its Wednesday edition, a Letter tagged ‘Mismanagement of the scarce financial resources of Oyo State: Scandalous contract sum’, Nigeria’s na
Read More
September 12, 20130244

NTDC Signs Pact With Stakeholders On Domestic Tourism

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with stakeholders on the development of domestic tourism.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.