NRC Halts Operations of all Passenger Trains

As part of efforts to curb further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the Board and Management of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), has halted the operations of all passenger trains.

In a statement made available to THISDAY Saturday and signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, NRC, Mr. Yakub Mahmood, the decision to halt the passengers train takes effect from Monday, March 23, till further notice.

“The Board and Management of me Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) have decided to stop all passengers’ trains operation as from Monday 23th March 2020.

“This is in view of the report of the already known, COVID-19 outbreak.

“Further Information on passengers’ trains services will be made available in due cause to our esteemed passengers.”

Source: THISDAY