NRC Commences Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan Railway Service Operations

December 8, 2020025

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) announced the commencement of rail service operations on the Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan standard gauge train on Monday.

The Railway District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

Oche explained that the newly introduced service provided fully air-conditioned train services in different categories.

He said that the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge train would afford members of the public the opportunity to leave Ibadan for Lagos at 8:00 am and return at 4.00 pm same day.

“The newly introduced standard gauge trains have finally come to fruition as the service is run using newly acquired coaches and locomotives.

“This service is fast, convenient, safe and relatively cheap. There is an option for everyone as the tickets are available in Economy to First Class rates.

“The journey time from Lagos to Ibadan is two and half hours which makes more sense going by recent reports of traffic that have characterised Lagos-Ibadan road due to ongoing road construction along that axis,” he said.

Oche said the train services in Lagos would be experiencing a new dawn and encouraged Nigerians to embrace the new service.

The district manager said that all major rules and regulations guiding the trains remain, especially the COVID-19 protocols were been observed while on-board.

The fare list for the standard gauge railway from Lagos – Abeokuta and Ibadan zone 1-2 are; Lagos to Ibadan 24 seated fare is ₦6,000, 56 seated fare- ₦5,000, 68 seated fare – ₦3, 500, while the 88 seated fare is ₦2,500.

From Lagos to Abeokuta, the Zone 1 only, 24 seated bus cost N4,500, 56 seated bus cost ₦3,500, 68 seated ₦3,000 while the 88 seated railway cost ₦2,000.

The Zone 11 of the Standard gauge railway from Abeokuta to Ibadan, 24 seated bus cost ₦2,000, 56 seated cost ₦1,500, 68 seated while the 88 seated space cost ₦600.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

