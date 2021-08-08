fbpx

NRC Announces Plans To Commence Lagos-Kano Train Service Aug 13

August 8, 20210127
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has stated that the Lagos-Kano mass transit train service (MTTS) will commence operations from August 13, 2021.

The NRC Northern District Regional Manager, Ismail Adebiyi, disclosed this during an interview with NAN on Sunday.

The NRC had announced in March 2021 its plans to resume service on the route which was suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adebiyi stated that the train service will be available once weekly, with the train leaving Lagos on Friday evening and arrive in Kano on Sunday morning.

He added that other routes such as Kaduna to Kafanchan; and Kaduna to Kano train service are on NRC’s card slated for resumption before the end of August.

According to Adebiyi, the NRC plans to rehabilitate 100 wagons to boost the rail sector within the next two months.

He further stated that 21 of the rehabilitated wagons will be deployed to the northern district of the rail service comprising Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina and Zamfara states.

Also, the  Regional Manage disclosed that work has reached an advanced level to improve traffic on the Kano-Nguru (Yobe state) by returning coaches that were dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

