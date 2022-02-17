fbpx

NRC And Firms Offer 20% Discount to Boost Railway Advertising

February 17, 20220123
The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) in collaboration with B2YB, an advisory and consultancy firm, has officially launched its advertising platform to promote visibility for brands within train and around train stations.

NRC had recently appointed B2YB to manage the commercial utilisation of its assets – within and around railway terminals, on coaches and on the right of way. The firm’s mandate includes; design, fabrication, installation, marketing and management of advertising spaces and opportunities on all NRC property across Nigeria.

In a joint statement, the two organisations described the advertising platform as the easiest, fastest and most effective way brands can reach out to their target audience.

Speaking at the official launch, Director, Operations, NRC, Mr. Niyi Alli, while giving an update of corporation’s progress report and plans said, “Nigeria Railway Corporation is aimed at reducing traffic on the road because the passenger’s rate are growing, so this is an avenue to reduce passengers stress”

He also stated that “Currently, NRC conveys 15,000-20,000 daily but we are aiming for 100,000 daily.” adding that , “we are aiming towards having four stations enroute Lagos-Ibadan, having four return trips which would make it eight times daily.”

Commending the impact of the new advertising platform on the country’s economy, Mr. Temitope Ayanbade, MD, B2YB said, “B2YB is a young brand helping brands to connect with their consumers.

The excitement is that it can never be over emphasized that presently, Nigeria railway can be liken to what we have in the advanced western world like the US, UK and Dubai and we are very excited about what is happening now.”

He stated further that the opportunities are so enormous for brands who take advantage of the platform, noting that safety is the major concern for Nigerians.

