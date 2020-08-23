NRC Acquires 24 Coaches for Lagos-Ibadan Railway ahead of Resumption

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has announced the purchase of 24 coaches to operate the Lagos-Ibadan Railway which is scheduled to commence operations next month.

This was announced by the NRC in a brief press statement issued via Twitter.

Lagos-Ibadan railway line will grace the newly acquired 24 coaches The trains will run 16 trips daily when operations begins next month, With this you comfortably reside in ibadan and work in Lagos Great times ahead pic.twitter.com/SNMxKGEquU — NIGERIAN RAILWAY CORPORATION (@Official_NRC) August 21, 2020

The NRC said the 24 coaches would run 16 daily trips when operations commence next month. The Corporation also disclosed that with this new development, residents of Ibadan can comfortably work in Lagos.

News reports shows that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September, with 16 trips every day.

While commenting on the planned commencement of operations, the MD of NRC, Fidet Okhiria said:

“We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day.”

The rail tracks on the 156km modern rail line from the Ebute Metta Junction to Ibadan have been completed while the 10 major and minor stations are at various stages of completion.

The stations along the corridor include Apapa, Ebutte Metta Junction, Agege, Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta, Olodo, Omi-Adio and Ibadan.

Source: VON