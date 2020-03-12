NPSL Appoints Ada Nwagbara Oyetunde as New Managing Director

Mrs. Ada Nwagbara Oyetunde has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Limited (NPSL).

She is one of the many women who moved up in the recent management repositioning the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), according to a statement obtained yesterday.

Until her appointment, Nwagbara-Oyetunde was the General Manager/Technical Adviser, Admin, to the Group Managing Director of NNPC, where her management and planning expertise were invaluable.

She is a technocrat reputed to be a diligent, meticulous and also an aggressive go-getter who is always focussed on getting results. Her goal-driven work ethics has been largely responsible for her career rise, and the reason she was moved to head the NPSL.

She is one of the management staff whose appointments were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of “commitments to reposition the Corporation for delivery of the TAPE Agenda” and the “strategic priorities” of the NNPC.

“Nwagbara-Oyetunde would be expected to confront headlong the challenges bedevilling the downstream sector where pipelines vandalism had threatened products supply across the country. Her energy would be needed to oversee the safety of NNPC’s pipelines stretching over 5,120 kilometers across the country.

“She would also be expected to tackle the problems of oil theft and products diversion across the country,” it added.

The NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, recently disclosed that the country lost about N230.2 billion to oil theft in 2019, a development he said threatened the country’s economy.

A stickler for integrity and transparency, Nwagbara-Oyetunde would also have under her belt, responsibilities for transportation of crude oil to the nation’s four refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, and ensure timely deliveries of products across the country.

She joined the NNPC in 1991, and was also Manager, Human Resources, NETCO, between 2015 and 2018.

A 1987 graduate of English from the University of Benin, she started her professional career as a Personnel Officer in Pipeline Product and Marketing Company before moving to NAPIMS in 2010 as Deputy Manager Human Resources.

After a stint at NAPIMS, she was promoted to the position of Manager Human Resources in NETCO in 2015.

Three years later, she was appointed GM/Technical Assistant to the GMD of NNPC in 2018, a position she held until her new appointment.

Nwagbara-Oyetunde had attended several professional courses at home and abroad in management and leadership including at Harvard Business School.

She would be required to bring her wealth of experience to her new position at as MD the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Limited.

Born on July 12, 1964, she is married with children, and she is from Abia State

