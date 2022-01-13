N-Power Stipend Payment: NASIMS Pays October Batch C Salary

January 13, 2022 122

Regarding the latest N-Power Batch C news for today on the allocation of payment, the Federal Government through the NASIMS disclosed that the payment of September and October salary outstanding to Npower Batch C beneficiaries has begun.

BizwatchNigeria had earlier reported that there has been a delay in the payment of stipends to the Npower Batch C beneficiaries for the month of September and October due to challenges of some Npower beneficiaries Bank Accounts not being credited.

However, the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) announced that payment of outstanding salaries have been initiated, apologising to Npower Batch C beneficiaries for the delay.

In a statement by NASIMS, “Payment of September and October stipend resumes. ” The long-awaited outstanding September and October stipends that were temporarily on hold due to some challenges has just resumed, all accounts that have been processed will soon be credited”.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience throughout the moment payment has been processed. “Be rest assured all outstanding will be cleared as November and December payment will soon commence. “Thank you once again for your patience.”

Also, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has warned N-Power beneficiaries not to participate in any unverified investment scheme.

According to her, “The attention of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has been drawn to a fraudulent Cash Wealth Investment Programme asking the public to pay certain amounts of cash and get bumper Returns on Investment.

“This is to inform the public that the Ministry does not run such fraudulent programs and should be disregarded.

“The public is advised to always verify similar post from official channels. The public should please take note.”