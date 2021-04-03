NPower Beneficiaries in Imo Seek Soft Loans

April 3, 2021 184

The Spokesperson for the beneficiaries of NPower scheme in Imo State, Williams Ugbo, says about 27,000 youths have benefited from N-Power and other social investment programmes of the Federal Government in the state.

Ugbo, spoke at a sensitisation rally in support of the Federal Government’s effort in fighting insecurity in the country.

He added that the social investment programme was fighting unemployment and reducing poverty in the country.

The youths appealed to the government to provide them with soft loans to enable them to either start or expand their businesses.

The beneficiaries, who carried placards in support of the Federal Government’s programme and marched round Owerri, the state capital, said but for the N-Power programme, crimes would have increased in the country.

Two other N-Power beneficiaries, Emmanuel Ajah and Chioma Onyebiri, who said the scheme had changed their lives positively, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for lifting them out of poverty.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and State Focal Person on Social Investment Programme, Christina Udeh, declared the support of the state government to realise the objectives of the programme.