Good News For N-power Batch C2 Beneficiaries As Physical Verification Kicks Off

The wait is finally over for the prospective Npower Batch C2 beneficiaries after the Federal Government announced date for the commencement of physical verification.

The Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem has announced that the physical verification of Npower Batch C beneficiaries will start on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

She advised the Npower Batch C2 beneficiaries to use a quick code to confirm the venue for their physical verification.

Physical verification of @npower_ng Batch C beneficiaries begins tomorrow June 14, 2022. Don’t be left out! pic.twitter.com/fY7tfsQWoG — Nneka Ikem (@nnekaikem1) June 13, 2022